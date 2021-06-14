Stonepine Capital Management: DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

BEND, Ore., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
FORM8.3
IRISHTAKEOVERPANEL
DISCLOSUREUNDERRULE8.3OFTHEIRISHTAKEOVERPANEL ACT,1997,TAKEOVERRULES,2013
DEALINGSBYPERSONSWITHINTERESTSINRELEVANTSECURITIESREPRESENTING1%ORMORE
1. KEYINFORMATION
|Nameofpersondealing (Note 1)
|Stonepine Capital, L.P.
|Companydealtin
|Strongbridge Biopharma plc
|Classofrelevantsecuritytowhichthe dealingsbeingdisclosedrelate (Note 2)
|Ordinary Shares
|Dateofdealing
|Purchase - 25/05/2021;
Purchase - 26/05/2021;
Purchase - 27/05/2021;
Purchase - 28/05/2021;
Purchase - 01/06/2021;
Purchase - 02/06/2021;
Purchase - 03/06/2021;
Sale - 03/06/2021; and
Purchase - 07/06/2021.
2.INTERESTSANDSHORTPOSITIONS
(a)Interestsandshortpositions(followingdealing)intheclassofrelevantsecuritydealtin (Note 3)
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1)Relevantsecurities
|3,124,473
|4.61
|%
|0
|(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)
|0
|0
|(3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sell
|0
|0
|Total
|3,124,473
|4.61
|%
|0
(b)Interestsandshortpositionsinrelevantsecuritiesofthecompany,otherthantheclassdealtin (Note 3)
|Classofrelevantsecurity:
|Long
|Short
|Number
|(%)
|Number
|(%)
|(1)Relevantsecurities
|N/A
|N/A
(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions)
|N/A
|N/A
(3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sell
|N/A
|N/A
|Total
|N/A
|N/A
1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
(a)Purchasesandsales
Purchase/sale
Numberofrelevantsecurities
Priceperunit (Note 5)
|Purchase
Purchase
Purchase
Purchase
Purchase
Purchase
Purchase
Sale
Purchase
|192,201
172,018
129,675
106,100
72,900
100,000
7,832
(200,500)
50,000
|2.66
2.69
2.66
2.63
2.52
2.56
2.66
2.94
2.73
(b)Derivativestransactions(otherthanoptionstransactions)
|Productname,
e.g.CFD
|Natureoftransaction
(Note 6)
|Numberofrelevantsecurities
(Note 7)
|Priceperunit
(Note 5)
(c)Optionstransactionsinrespectofexistingrelevantsecurities
(i)Writing,selling,purchasingorvarying
|Productname,
e.g.calloption
|Writing,selling,purchasing,varyingetc.
|Numberofsecurities towhichtheoptionrelates (Note 7)
|Exercise price
|Type,e.g.American,Europeanetc.
|Expiry date
|Optionmoney paid/receivedperunit (Note 5)
(ii)Exercising
|Productname,
e.g.calloption
|Numberofsecurities
|Exercisepriceper unit (Note 5)
(d)Otherdealings(includingtransactionsinrespectofnewsecurities)(Note4)
|Natureoftransaction
(Note 8)
|Details
|Priceperunit
(if applicable) (Note 5)
2.OTHERINFORMATION
Agreements,arrangementsorunderstandingsrelatingtooptionsorderivatives
|Fulldetailsofanyagreement,arrangementorunderstandingbetweenthepersondisclosing andanyotherpersonrelatingtothevotingrightsofanyrelevantsecuritiesunderanyoption referredtoonthisformorrelatingtothevotingrightsorfutureacquisitionordisposalofanyrelevantsecuritiesto whichanyderivativereferredtoonthisformisreferenced.Ifnone,this shouldbestated.
|None
IsaSupplementalForm8attached? (Note 9)NO
|Dateofdisclosure
|9 June 2021
|Contactname
|Jeff Nunnenkamp
|Telephonenumber
|+1 541-647-5673
|IfaconnectedEFM,nameofofferee/offerorwithwhichconnected
|N/A
|IfaconnectedEFM,statenatureofconnection (Note 10)
|N/A