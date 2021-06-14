Stonepine Capital Management: DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

BEND, Ore., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FORM8.3

IRISHTAKEOVERPANEL

DISCLOSUREUNDERRULE8.3OFTHEIRISHTAKEOVERPANEL ACT,1997,TAKEOVERRULES,2013

DEALINGSBYPERSONSWITHINTERESTSINRELEVANTSECURITIESREPRESENTING1%ORMORE

1. KEYINFORMATION





Nameofpersondealing (Note 1) Stonepine Capital, L.P. Companydealtin Strongbridge Biopharma plc Classofrelevantsecuritytowhichthe dealingsbeingdisclosedrelate (Note 2) Ordinary Shares Dateofdealing Purchase - 25/05/2021;

Purchase - 26/05/2021;

Purchase - 27/05/2021;

Purchase - 28/05/2021;

Purchase - 01/06/2021;

Purchase - 02/06/2021;

Purchase - 03/06/2021;

Sale - 03/06/2021; and

Purchase - 07/06/2021.

2.INTERESTSANDSHORTPOSITIONS





(a)Interestsandshortpositions(followingdealing)intheclassofrelevantsecuritydealtin (Note 3)





Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1)Relevantsecurities 3,124,473 4.61 % 0 (2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions) 0 0 (3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sell 0 0 Total 3,124,473 4.61 % 0

(b)Interestsandshortpositionsinrelevantsecuritiesofthecompany,otherthantheclassdealtin (Note 3)





Classofrelevantsecurity: Long Short Number (%) Number (%) (1)Relevantsecurities N/A N/A



(2)Derivatives(otherthanoptions) N/A N/A



(3)Optionsandagreementstopurchase/sell N/A N/A Total N/A N/A

1. DEALINGS (Note 4)





(a)Purchasesandsales









Purchase/sale



Numberofrelevantsecurities



Priceperunit (Note 5) Purchase

Purchase

Purchase

Purchase

Purchase

Purchase

Purchase

Sale

Purchase 192,201

172,018

129,675

106,100

72,900

100,000

7,832

(200,500)

50,000 2.66

2.69

2.66

2.63

2.52

2.56

2.66

2.94

2.73

(b)Derivativestransactions(otherthanoptionstransactions)





Productname,



e.g.CFD Natureoftransaction



(Note 6) Numberofrelevantsecurities



(Note 7) Priceperunit



(Note 5)

(c)Optionstransactionsinrespectofexistingrelevantsecurities





(i)Writing,selling,purchasingorvarying





Productname,

e.g.calloption Writing,selling,purchasing,varyingetc. Numberofsecurities towhichtheoptionrelates (Note 7) Exercise price Type,e.g.American,Europeanetc. Expiry date Optionmoney paid/receivedperunit (Note 5)

(ii)Exercising





Productname,



e.g.calloption Numberofsecurities Exercisepriceper unit (Note 5)

(d)Otherdealings(includingtransactionsinrespectofnewsecurities)(Note4)





Natureoftransaction



(Note 8) Details Priceperunit



(if applicable) (Note 5)

2.OTHERINFORMATION





Agreements,arrangementsorunderstandingsrelatingtooptionsorderivatives

Fulldetailsofanyagreement,arrangementorunderstandingbetweenthepersondisclosing andanyotherpersonrelatingtothevotingrightsofanyrelevantsecuritiesunderanyoption referredtoonthisformorrelatingtothevotingrightsorfutureacquisitionordisposalofanyrelevantsecuritiesto whichanyderivativereferredtoonthisformisreferenced.Ifnone,this shouldbestated. None

IsaSupplementalForm8attached? (Note 9)NO