KIDOZ Inc.: Kidoz Launches on the Proactive Investor Portal to Increase Investor Awareness

ANGUILLA, B.W.I. / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ) (the "Company"), mobile AdTech developer and owner of the market leading KIDOZ Contextual Ad Network (www.kidoz.net) and the Kidoz Publisher SDK, is pleased to announce that it has retained Proactive (https://ca.proactiveinvestors.com/CVE:KIDZ/Kidoz-Inc./) to assist with investor outreach and general market awareness.

Kidoz expects to generate significant new exposure through its presence on Proactive's sites, which currently enables companies and investors to connect intelligently. Proactive is one of the fastest growing financial media portals in the world, providing breaking news, commentary and analysis on hundreds of listed companies and pre-IPO businesses across the globe, 24/7.

"Kidoz is pleased to add Proactive and their leading global reporting platform to our shareholder communications strategy," said Tarrnie Williams, Kidoz Executive Chairman. "Proactive's coverage will not only help with reaching new investors but will also provide innovative tools to keep existing Kidoz shareholders informed about our progress and our growth strategies."

Proactive founder, Ian Mclelland, stated, "We're excited to add Kidoz to our financial media portal. We believe Kidoz to be a perfect fit for us due to their worldwide shareholder base and global advertising presence in the rapidly growing Ad-tech marketplace. We look forward to a long, successful relationship."

The engagement with Proactive is for a 12-month term, allowing for unlimited editorial and video interview coverage of Kidoz Inc. news releases and other corporate developments. All content will be published on Proactive websites and further featured through Proactive's network of syndication partners. The cost for the 12-month coverage package is CAD$24,000.

About PROACTIVE

Proactive (https://ca.proactiveinvestors.com/) is a leading multimedia news organization, investor portal, and events management company, with offices in Toronto, Vancouver, New York, London, and Sydney. It operates financial websites-providing breaking news, commentary and analysis on hundreds of listed companies, and syndicates content across a broad range of financial and general news portals.

About KIDOZ INC.

Kidoz Inc. (TSXV:KIDZ)(www.kidoz.net) owns the leading COPPA & GDPR compliant contextual mobile advertising network that safely reaches hundreds of million kids, teens, and families every month. Google certified and Apple approved, Kidoz provides an essential suite of advertising technology that unites brands, content publishers and families. Trusted by Disney, Hasbro, Lego and more, the Kidoz Contextual Ad Network helps the world's largest brands to safely reach and engage kids across thousands of mobile apps, websites and video channels. The Kidoz network does not use location or PII data tracking commonly used in digital advertising. Instead, Kidoz has developed advanced contextual targeting tools to enable brands to reach their ideal customers with complete brand safety. A focused AdTech solution provider, the Kidoz SDK and Kidoz Programmatic network have become essential products in the digital advertising ecosystem.

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for forward-looking statements. Certain information included in this press release (as well as information included in oral statements or other written statements made or to be made by the company) contains statements that are forward-looking, such as statements relating to anticipated future success of the company. Such forward-looking information involves important risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect anticipated results in the future and, accordingly, such results may differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the company. For a description of additional risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Specifically, readers should read the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 31, 2021, and the prospectus filed under Rule 424(b) of the Securities Act on March 9, 2005 and the SB2 filed July 17, 2007, and the TSX Venture Exchange Listing Application for Common Shares filed on June 29, 2015 on SEDAR, for a more thorough discussion of the Company's financial position and results of operations, together with a detailed discussion of the risk factors involved in an investment in Kidoz Inc.

