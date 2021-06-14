

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Novavax Inc. (NVAX), on Monday announced positive results from a study of its Covid-19 vaccine NVX-CoV2373 and influenza vaccine Seqirus being administered simultaneously.



According to the company, the results suggest simultaneous vaccination may be a 'viable immunization strategy.'



The protection afforded by the candidate vaccine was consistent with the main study at 87.5% and 89.8% respectively.



As part of Novavax' Phase 3 clinical trial of NVX-CoV2373, its recombinant nanoparticle protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in the United Kingdom, 431 volunteers were also enrolled in a co-administration sub-study, led by researchers at St George's, University of London and St George's Hospital, London.



All received an approved seasonal influenza vaccine with approximately half the participants co-vaccinated with NVX-CoV2373 while the remainder received placebo. The study demonstrated that vaccine efficacy appeared to be preserved in those receiving both vaccines compared to those vaccinated with NVX-CoV2373 alone.



Earlier on Monday, Novavax said NVX-CoV2373, its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, met the primary end point in late-stage study. The phase 3 study of NVX-CoV2373, dubbed Prevent-19, showed overall efficiency of 90.4%, achieving its primary endpoint.



'As the next influenza season approaches and people still need a primary COVID-19 vaccine series or a booster, separate healthcare visits to cover both COVID-19 and influenza vaccinations will be burdensome,' said Gregory Glenn, M.D., President of Research and Development, Novavax. 'As the first clinical study to evaluate safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy of a COVID-19 vaccine when co-administered with a seasonal influenza vaccine, these results demonstrate the promising opportunity for concomitant vaccination, which may improve the uptake of both vaccines.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

NOVAVAX-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de