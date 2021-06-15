Anna Dubrovsky Law Group Is Working Tirelessly to Help Those Who Have Been Injured in an Accident or as a Result of Someone Else's Negligence

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2021 / The boutique law firm has recovered millions of dollars from corporations and insurance companies on behalf of their clients. Their experienced team is ready to take on cases big and small, handling $10,000 cases as well as $1 million cases.

One of the challenges of pursuing legal action in a personal injury case is trying to find the right law firm for the job. Working with a law firm that doesn't have the necessary will and experience to handle a case can lead to serious problems, and the same can be said of working with a law firm that is too big to give clients the individual attention they need. These are both pitfalls that the Anna Dubrovsky Law Group avoids when working with their clients.

The Anna Dubrovsky Law Group is a boutique law firm located in San Francisco. They specialize in dealing with a wide range of personal injury cases, providing top-quality representation for those who need it. Their work in the past has earned them a reputation for being aggressive, hands-on, and reliable.

As the company explains: "We have a history of success and have been known to win some of the toughest cases, mainly because we are not afraid to go up against corporate insurance companies or defense attorneys. We are the firm that will go the extra mile to interview any defendants, witnesses, and medical professionals involved in a case."

Confident in their methods, the law firm is known to take on cases that other personal injury attorneys would pass on. And they know how to get what they need without burning bridges with the local community, which is why they hold an excellent reputation among clients, judges, insurance companies, and defense attorneys in the region.

The range of personal injury cases handled by the Anna Dubrovsky Law Group include the following:

Motorcycle accidents

Car accidents

Pedestrian accidents

Bicycle accidents

Truck accidents

Slip and fall accidents

Head/brain injuries

Dog bite injury cases

Wrongful death claims

Mass tort litigation

Civil litigation

Product liability claims

A full list of their services is available on the company's website. Clients looking for a good Russian personal injury attorney can also browse the company's website - https://www.dubrovskylawyers.com/personal-injury/ - in Russian and talk to law firm representatives who speak the language.

Victims of any of the injuries listed above can be entitled to various types of compensation. This includes compensation for medical expenses, damage to property, loss of income, loss of relationship, physical disability, pain and suffering, wrongful death, loss of enjoyment, and more. Each case is unique and the details of what is possible also depend on the laws of the state where the injury happened, which is why talking to a lawyer is so important.

For more details, contact the Anna Dubrovsky Law Group for a free case review using the information below. Or fill the intake form on the law firm's website.

