PR Newswire
15.06.2021 | 08:03
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 31 May 2021

PR Newswire

London, June 14

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MAY 2021

RankCompanySectorCountry % of
Net Assets
Equity investments
1UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.4
2VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 3.1
3AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 3.1
4OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 3.0
5ENIEnergyItaly 3.0
6Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 2.9
7TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 2.9
8TotalEnergyFrance 2.8
9INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.6
10Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.5
11CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.4
12Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.4
13SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.4
14Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 2.3
15NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.3
16Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 2.2
17Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.2
18Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 2.2
19Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.1
20NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 2.1
21SonyConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.1
22BMWConsumer DiscretionaryGermany 2.0
23Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan 1.9
24PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 1.7
25CredicorpFinancialsPeru 1.7
26ComsysIndustrialsJapan 0.9
27MiraitIndustrialsJapan 0.8
28Raito KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.7
29MeitecIndustrialsJapan 0.7
30Ship HealthcareHealth CareJapan 0.6
31TBSCommunication ServicesJapan 0.6
32Kyowa ExeoIndustrialsJapan 0.6
33Totetsu KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.5
Total equity investments66.7
Fixed income investments
1US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 20304.6
2US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.25% 15 February 20504.2
Total fixed income investments8.8
Cash and other net assets24.5
Net assets100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2021% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK27.8
Japan15.8
United Kingdom12.6
Asia Pacific ex Japan6.7
Americas3.8
Fixed Income8.8
Cash and other net assets24.5
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2021 % of Net Assets
Health Care17.9
Communication Services11.1
Financials9.2
Consumer Staples6.3
Consumer Discretionary5.8
Energy5.7
Information Technology4.5
Industrials4.3
Real Estate1.9
Fixed Income8.8
Cash and other net assets24.5
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 May 2021, the net assets of the Company were £114,056,000.

15 June 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

