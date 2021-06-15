EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 31 May 2021

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 MAY 2021

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets Equity investments 1 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.4 2 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 3.1 3 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 3.1 4 Orange Communication Services France 3.0 5 ENI Energy Italy 3.0 6 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 2.9 7 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.9 8 Total Energy France 2.8 9 ING Financials Netherlands 2.6 10 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.5 11 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.4 12 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.4 13 Sanofi Health Care France 2.4 14 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 2.3 15 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.3 16 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.2 17 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.2 18 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 2.2 19 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.1 20 Nokia Information Technology Finland 2.1 21 Sony Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.1 22 BMW Consumer Discretionary Germany 2.0 23 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 1.9 24 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.7 25 Credicorp Financials Peru 1.7 26 Comsys Industrials Japan 0.9 27 Mirait Industrials Japan 0.8 28 Raito Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.7 29 Meitec Industrials Japan 0.7 30 Ship Healthcare Health Care Japan 0.6 31 TBS Communication Services Japan 0.6 32 Kyowa Exeo Industrials Japan 0.6 33 Totetsu Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.5 Total equity investments 66.7 Fixed income investments 1 US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 2030 4.6 2 US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.25% 15 February 2050 4.2 Total fixed income investments 8.8 Cash and other net assets 24.5 Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2021 % of Net Assets Europe ex UK 27.8 Japan 15.8 United Kingdom 12.6 Asia Pacific ex Japan 6.7 Americas 3.8 Fixed Income 8.8 Cash and other net assets 24.5 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 May 2021 % of Net Assets Health Care 17.9 Communication Services 11.1 Financials 9.2 Consumer Staples 6.3 Consumer Discretionary 5.8 Energy 5.7 Information Technology 4.5 Industrials 4.3 Real Estate 1.9 Fixed Income 8.8 Cash and other net assets 24.5 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 May 2021, the net assets of the Company were £114,056,000.

15 June 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

