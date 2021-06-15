Macquarie Asset Management announced a €90 million debt investment on Monday in a portfolio of concentrated solar power plants in southern Spain.From pv magazine Australia Australian financial group Macquarie Asset Management on Monday announced a €90 million ($109 million) debt investment in a portfolio of concentrated solar power (CSP) plants in southern Spain. The portfolio consists of three 120 MW CSP plants that Q-Energy Asset Management refinanced in May. The 120 MW concentrated solar plant portfolio is made up of a 20 MW Gemasolar tower plant, the first solar plant in the world which can ...

