Goldi Solar is setting up a 2 GW factory in the Indian state of Gujarat, increasing its manufacturing capacity to 2.5 GW. The new facility will use micro-gap module technology to produce mono-facial and bifacial modules with peak power outputs exceeding 600 W.From pv magazine India Goldi Solar, a Gujarat-based solar panel manufacturer and EPC service provider, has announced plans to increase its manufacturing capacity to 2.5 GW per annum with a new facility on the outskirts of the Indian city of Surat. The manufacturer's existing facility has a solar panel capacity of 500 MW. The 2 GW expansion ...

