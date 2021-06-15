A new project offers a design and validation framework for renewables-based microgrid configurations that deliver electric vehicle fast charging, energy security, and value-added grid services.From pv magazine USA XENDEE Corp. and Idaho National Laboratory launched a Microgrid Fast Charging Station Designer and tested and validated it with two case studies for grid-connected, islanded operation. The project offers a design and validation framework for renewable energy-based microgrid configurations that deliver electric vehicle fast charging, energy security, and value-added grid services. Features ...

