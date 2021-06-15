Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
15.06.2021 | 08:17
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of RVRC Holding AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (123/21)

On request of RVRC Holding AB, company registration number 559129-4623, Nasdaq
Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with
effect from June 16, 2021. The decision is conditional upon that RVRC Holding
AB meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. 

The company has 107,747,449 shares as per today's date.

Short Name:               RVRC          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 112,918,918       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN Code:               SE0015962485      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:             227664         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:                CCP Cleared       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Segment:                Mid cap         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             STO Equities CCP/182  
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC:                  XSTO          
----------------------------------------------------------------

ICB Classification:

Industry code:   40 Consumer Discretionary
--------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 4040 Retailers      
--------------------------------------------



When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 16 up and including June 17,
2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been
fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further
information see pages 27 and 100 in the prospectus. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.