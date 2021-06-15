Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of RVRC Holding AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (123/21)

On request of RVRC Holding AB, company registration number 559129-4623, Nasdaq Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with effect from June 16, 2021. The decision is conditional upon that RVRC Holding AB meets the liquidity requirements for the shares. The company has 107,747,449 shares as per today's date. Short Name: RVRC ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 112,918,918 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0015962485 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 227664 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 40 Consumer Discretionary -------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 4040 Retailers -------------------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 16 up and including June 17, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see pages 27 and 100 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.