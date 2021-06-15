Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.06.2021
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
15.06.2021 | 08:31
Update on legal proceedings

DJ Update on legal proceedings 

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) 
Update on legal proceedings 
15-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
15 June 2021 
 
AEW UK REIT Plc (the "Company") 
 
Update on legal proceedings 
 
Further to the Company's announcement of 23 April 2021 regarding the successful outcome of its legal action against two 
well-funded national tenants to recover unpaid rent, the Company can report that neither tenant sought the court's 
permission to appeal the decision of the Master and have now paid all the rent arrears claimed in the proceedings, as 
well as reaching an agreement on the legal costs incurred. With regards to the outstanding rent arrears that had fallen 
due for payment since the claims were issued, these amounts have also been paid in full, and as a result the Company 
has received the full amount of rent arrears of GBP1,200,566 referred to in the previous announcement on 23 April. 
 
 
 
 
Enquiries 
AEW UK 
Alex Short           alex.short@eu.aew.com 
                +44(0) 20 7016 4848 
                henry.butt@eu.aew.com 
Henry Butt 
                +44(0) 20 7016 4855 
Nicki Gladstone         nicki.gladstone-ext@eu.aew.com 
                +44(0) 7711 401 021 
Company Secretary 
Link Company Matters Limited  aewu.cosec@linkgroup.co.uk 
                +44(0) 1392 477 500 
 
TB Cardew            AEW@tbcardew.com 
Ed Orlebar           +44 (0) 7738 724 630 
Tania Wild           +44 (0) 7425 536 903 
Lucas Bramwell         +44 (0) 7939 694 437 
 
Liberum Capital 
Darren Vickers / Owen Matthews +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BWD24154 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      AEWU 
LEI Code:    21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  111199 
EQS News ID:  1207829 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207829&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
