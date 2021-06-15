DJ Update on legal proceedings

AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) Update on legal proceedings 15-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 June 2021 AEW UK REIT Plc (the "Company") Update on legal proceedings Further to the Company's announcement of 23 April 2021 regarding the successful outcome of its legal action against two well-funded national tenants to recover unpaid rent, the Company can report that neither tenant sought the court's permission to appeal the decision of the Master and have now paid all the rent arrears claimed in the proceedings, as well as reaching an agreement on the legal costs incurred. With regards to the outstanding rent arrears that had fallen due for payment since the claims were issued, these amounts have also been paid in full, and as a result the Company has received the full amount of rent arrears of GBP1,200,566 referred to in the previous announcement on 23 April. Enquiries AEW UK Alex Short alex.short@eu.aew.com +44(0) 20 7016 4848 henry.butt@eu.aew.com Henry Butt +44(0) 20 7016 4855 Nicki Gladstone nicki.gladstone-ext@eu.aew.com +44(0) 7711 401 021 Company Secretary Link Company Matters Limited aewu.cosec@linkgroup.co.uk +44(0) 1392 477 500 TB Cardew AEW@tbcardew.com Ed Orlebar +44 (0) 7738 724 630 Tania Wild +44 (0) 7425 536 903 Lucas Bramwell +44 (0) 7939 694 437 Liberum Capital Darren Vickers / Owen Matthews +44 (0) 20 3100 2000

