Vicore announces participation in investor meetings during June 2021

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicore Pharma Holding AB (publ) ("Vicore"), a rare disease pharmaceutical company developing innovative medicines for fibrotic lung disorders such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), today announces the participation in two upcoming investor meetings in June 2021.

Date: Wednesday, 23 June, 2021

Presentation:16:40 CET (10:40 AM EDT)

Event and registration: NewYorkBIO/NYSE Emerging Biotech Company Showcase

CEO Carl-Johan Dalsgaardwill present an overview of the company's business strategy at the joint NewYorkBIO and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Emerging Biotech Company Showcase to be held virtually on 23 June 2021. The presentation is followed by a Q&A session.

Date: Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Presentation: 14.30 CET (8:30 AM EDT)

Event and registration: Nordic Biotech Summit

CEO Carl-Johan Dalsgaard will also present the company's business strategy at the Nordic Biotech Summit organized by LifeSci Advisors on 29 June 2021. The meeting will take place virtually. The presentation is followed by a Q&A session and Carl-Johan and CFO Hans Jeppsson will be available for one-to-one investor meetings throughout the day.

For further information:

Carl-Johan Dalsgaard, CEO

Tel: +46 70 975 98 63

E: carl-johan.dalsgaard@vicorepharma.com

