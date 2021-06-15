New report helps IT buyers avoid greenwash and false claims

STOCKHOLM, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In complex product categories such as IT, social and environmental risks run high. TCO Development, the organization behind the sustainability certification for IT products TCO Certified, has launched the new report 'Navigating the Sustainable IT Revolution - The critical role of independent verification'. The report helps buyers worldwide accurately verify social and environmental aspects of their purchases.

"The millions of workers in the supply chain often face poverty wages, dangerous and unsafe working conditions, and stand without social protections. This has clearly been identified within electronics and IT," says Parul Sharma, CEO of the Academy for Human Rights in Business, who has contributed to the report.

In a global study of online environmental claims, 40% were found to be false or misleading. To avoid greenwash and false product claims, transparency and verification are key to validating your organization's sustainable procurement efforts, and ultimately, your reputation.

This year's Impacts and Insights report takes a critical look at what purchasers need to do to avoid greenwash - and the tools available to reduce reliance on false claims. The report offers insights based on the experience with TCO Certified, along with expert voices from policy officials, NGOs, scientists, factory auditors, product testing, and procurement.

"It's critical that organizations get independent proof of environmental and supply chain impacts connected to the products they source. Reputations, stakeholder credibility and accuracy are on the line more than ever," says Clare Hobby, Director Purchaser Engagement, Global at TCO Development.

"With our Impacts and Insights report we want to give purchasers the tools for avoiding the common risks of relying on greenwash and false product claims. Getting proof of what's actually happening in the IT supply chain gives any organization the confidence to stand behind their sustainability efforts," Clare Hobby concludes.

Toward sustainable IT products

With over 30 years of experience, TCO Certified is the world-leading sustainability certification for IT products. Our comprehensive criteria are designed to drive social and environmental responsibility throughout the product life cycle. Covering 11 product categories including displays, computers and mobile devices, compliance is independently verified, both pre and post certification.

