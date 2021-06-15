Female Executive Search Celebrates Third Anniversary

LONDON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In June 2018, Female Executive Search was founded at a time where just 7% of their pool of vetted international candidates were women. Now, after just three years, it's pleasing to report on the positive changes in those numbers and in the landscape.

As of today:

-15% of their international vetted candidates across 40 countries are female

- Where competencies fit, they systematically present 1 female and 1 male for every position

-20% of their placements are female, a figure that has grown by 50% in the past 6 months

- France Dequilbec, MD of FES, personally interviewed over 350 female C-level candidates from across the globe

- They have placed women in CEO positions globally

There have also been strides made in regulations around the world, with quotas being brought in for Board and Management level positions. Of course, there's still work to be done - especially as the world recovers from the impact of the COVID crisis; something that impacted the careers of women more so than men.

So, what are we observing as issues women are continuing to face in 2021?

-Female Impostor syndrome

Although impostor syndrome isn't exclusively experienced by women, it is known to be more prevalent amongst women . Emily Hu says "We're more likely to experience imposter syndrome if we don't see many examples of people who look like us or share our background who are clearly succeeding in our field". This is why the work at Female Executive Search is so important - to boost diversity and inclusion in companies, specifically at C-level, to alleviate these feelings in female leaders.

-Queen Bee syndrome

According to Forbes , queen bees are women in positions of authority who are more critical of female subordinates. This phenomenon was something that, as more women entered the workplace over the past few decades, was expected to peter out. It hasn't. But why? Evidence suggests that it's how women cope with the gender discrimination they've faced in their own career. So, the only way we can effectively eliminate this phenomenon is to remove gender bias in our organisations.

-Gender stereotypes

Dangerous gender stereotypes can kill a woman's self confidence. Women can hold themselves back from pursuing prestigious roles because they believe they won't excel, despite being a suitable and worthwhile candidate. Female Executive Search works hard to use language and phrasing, running their ads through anti-bias reviews, so as to avoid stereotypes and ensure inclusivity in their promotions.

France adds "Our FES platform gives women the confidence to showcase their professional skills, and helps our female candidates to boost their personal brands and increase their digital exposure through multiple tools - including videos, an initiative we continue to build upon.

We will continue to work tirelessly to boost the number of women in leadership positions around the globe, and cannot wait to see what the next three years will bring for us! We're excited to see the regulations and initiatives that develop that will lead us into a future that is equal, diverse and inclusive!"

About CEO Worldwide

CEO Worldwide was launched in 2001 to challenge the lengthy and expensive process of recruiting international executives.

They are committed to: Fixed recruitment fees, payable on successful placement, flexible contract terms - contract, interim or permanent, to suit each client, a selection of suitable candidates supplied to clients within 10 days and a 100%, 12-month replacement guarantee.

Since 2001, CEO Worldwide has gained a reputation for its ability to match candidates to urgent requirements, alongside its cross-border placement expertise. Its Investors on Demand service can also connect businesses with investment, when it is needed most. In 2018, CEO Worldwide was named in Forbes' list of the best 250 US executive recruitment firms. With more than 17,000 certified executives on its global iCEO database, including hundreds of female leaders, CEO Worldwide is uniquely placed to source the very best candidates for your executive position.