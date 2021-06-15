Frost & Sullivan Presents 3 Emerging Technologies and Use Cases to Fast-track Digital Transformation

Webinar will explore how digital software solutions can enable organizations and industries to create value for stakeholders

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With digital transformation and new technologies already disrupting multiple industries, organizations today must strive to innovate for the future to create value and drive better business outcomes. Although digital transformation is a key priority for most enterprises, they face challenges in adapting and aligning the innovation agenda with their business goals.

Digital technology has been proven to accelerate workflows and operations. Further leveraging artificial intelligence (AI)-driven solutions can drive digital transformation and solve key technical issues. However, challenges such as the cost of integration are hindering its implementation among enterprises today.

Join Aroop Zutshi, Managing Partner, Frost & Sullivan; Ramesh Mahalingam, CEO, Vizru; Michael Ouliel, CEO, BlackSwan Technologies; and Romi Stein, CEO, OpenLegacy for the Growth Opportunity Briefing, "Emerging Technologies and Use Cases to Fast-Track Digital Transformation" on June 17at 1 p.m. SGT. They will discuss how emerging technologies and innovations create value-based outcomes and how AI-driven solutions can spur business development and profitability while improving customer experience (CX), business growth and revenues over the next decade.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Gain insights into how organizations have expedited the adoption of digital transformation .

. Understand how emerging technologies such as digital-driven integration , enterprise AI operating systems and zero-code development can solve current business challenges.

, and can solve current business challenges. Hear strategic recommendations from industry experts on selecting the right digital transformation solution and implementation approaches.

Discover how industry use cases have utilized AI-driven solutions for successful business outcomes.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

