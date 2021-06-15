DJ Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAL LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jun-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 14-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.5871 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16219181 CODE: LCAL LN ISIN: LU1781541849 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAL LN Sequence No.: 111304 EQS News ID: 1208024 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208024&application_name=news

