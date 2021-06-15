Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
Dow Jones News
Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist (GISG LN) 
Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 
15-Jun-2021 / 09:18 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP - Dist 
DEALING DATE: 14-Jun-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 10.1539 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3370000 
CODE: GISG LN 
ISIN: LU1910940425 
=-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1910940425 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      GISG LN 
Sequence No.:  111338 
EQS News ID:  1208058 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208058&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 15, 2021 03:18 ET (07:18 GMT)

