Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Effnetplattformen Holding AB (301/21)

With effect from June 17, 2021, the subscription rights in Effnetplattformen Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 29, 2021. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: EFFH TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016127963 Order book ID: 228230 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 17, 2021, the paid subscription shares in Effnetplattformen Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: EFFH BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0016127971 Order book ID: 228231 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com