Dienstag, 15.06.2021
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
15.06.2021 | 09:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Effnetplattformen Holding AB (301/21)

With effect from June 17, 2021, the subscription rights in Effnetplattformen
Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
up until and including June 29, 2021. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   EFFH TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016127963              
Order book ID:  228230                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


With effect from June 17, 2021, the paid subscription shares in
Effnetplattformen Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market.
Trading will continue until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   EFFH BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0016127971              
Order book ID:  228231                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
