Greyparrot, the London-based tech company disrupting the recycling industry by providing waste analytics to monitor, sort, and audit waste at scale, was selected among hundreds of candidates as one of the World Economic Forum's most promising Technology Pioneers of 2021. Before founding Greyparrot in 2019, co-founders Mikela Druckman, Ambarish Mitra and Nikola Sivacki had built some of the most cutting edge deep-learning computer vision systems in the world. Now they are committed to applying this technology to the recycling sector, extracting the value of materials that would otherwise end up in landfills, oceans or incinerated.

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

With their selection as Technology Pioneer, which was based on innovation, impact and leadership criteria, as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms, CEO Mikela Druckman of Greyparrot will contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years.

"We're excited to welcome Greyparrot to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers," says Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "Greyparrot and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"We are thrilled to be a Technology Pioneers this year", said Greyparrot's Mikela Druckman. "It validates the value of our technology and the need to digitise an industry which is so essential yet heavily relying on manual processes. Our aim is to tackle the mounting waste crisis and empower the recycling sector with better data analytics to support our transition to a circular economy and keep our environment clean for generations to come."

For the first time in the community's history, over 30% of the global cohort are led by women. The firms innovations are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, and many more.

About Greyparrot: Greyparrot is an AI-based waste recognition software that allows waste managers, producers, and regulators to monitor, audit and sort waste at scale and obtain better data analytics, and automation in the recycling sector.

