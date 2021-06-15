Phonexia Launches Phonexia Orbis - a Game-Changing Audio Investigation Solution for Law Enforcement Agencies

BRNO, Czech Republic, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phonexia, a Czech company that is a leader in voice biometrics and speech analytics, announces the release of its revolutionary new product for law enforcement agencies, Phonexia Orbis, that allows investigators to perform extremely efficient audio data analyses.

Phonexia's extensive experience from hundreds of public security projects from all around the world has given birth to a unique on-premise software solution that extracts sophisticated insights from considerable amounts of audio seamlessly using a precise coupling of Phonexia's innovative voice biometrics and speech analytics technologies, and displays these findings in a modern, important-information-first graphical user interface.

"Every single part of the Phonexia Orbis user interface has been designed with an investigator in mind. They are now able to uncover and connect important insights from audio with just a few clicks, manage their notes and findings in one place, run further analyses, and visualize and share the results effortlessly," says Tomáš Bia, Orbis Product Manager at Phonexia.

The solution has built in several specific features to make the investigator's life as easy as possible. These features include effortless case management, automatic speaker filtering, the instant generation of reports, automatic skipping of the audio parts that do not contain speech, and easy-to-grasp network map visualization, to name just a few.

Besides offering an outstanding investigation-focused interface, Phonexia Orbis provides exceptionally accurate voice biometrics and speech recognition analysis due to its leveraging of Phonexia's latest generation of state-of-the-art deep neural networks. In the upcoming releases, Phonexia Orbis will also support other Phonexia technologies, such as language identification, gender recognition, and speech transcription, to help investigators solve even more investigation challenges.

More information about Phonexia Orbis can be found here: www.phonexia.com/orbis/

About Phonexia

Phonexia is a Czech software company that was founded in 2006 with the vision to solve the world's everyday challenges through innovative voice biometrics and speech technologies. Cooperating closely with a renowned speech research group at the Brno University of Technology, Phonexia is transforming the latest scientific breakthroughs into the everyday reality of highly accurate speech and voice biometrics solutions powered by artificial intelligence. Phonexia's portfolio offers advanced solutions for the commercial sector, such as fast verification of clients based on their voice in contact centers, as well as solutions for the public security sector used in more than 60 countries worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1530669/Phonexia_Orbis.jpg