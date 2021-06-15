Projects not exceeding 5 MW in size will be entitled to participate in the procurement exercise. Selected developers will be granted a 15-year PPA and will have to start commercial operation on January 1, 2023.From pv magazine Latam Colombia"s Ministry of Mines and Energy has launched, this week, the country's second auction for large scale renewable energy projects. The procurement exercise was originally planned to be held in the first quarter of this year but was then delayed due to the Covid-19 crisis. Projects not exceeding 5 MW in size will be entitled to participate in the procurement ...

