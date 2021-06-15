NetBet partners with GoldenRace

GoldenRace's latest Virtual Sports available to all NetBet players

LONDON, June 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetBet - a leading global online casino - has added GoldenRace's latest Virtual Sports games to its online markets.



As a leading global online casino, NetBet is continually looking at new and innovative ways to improve its customer experience and allow its players to enjoy the newest and most enjoyable sports markets available. By offering GoldenRace's Virtual Sports games, NetBet is maintaining its reputation as a leading provider of the best markets for its players.

GoldenRace 3D Virtual Football is offered in more than +20 leagues and tournaments, such as the Virtual World Cup, and EuroChampions-, both in the scheduled and instant modes.

This Virtual Sport features real odds from professional bookmarkers, professional voice-over in every major language, and authentic camera angles.

Matches involve games between nations or various club teams. GoldenRace's Virtual Football offers the largest selection of odds and bettors can place their wagers in the different markets, select the winning team, half-time score, the correct score, total goals scored, etc. To better convey the "reality" of placing a bet and the additional excitement involved, punters can watch a shorter 3D representation of the game.

NetBet's PR manager, Claudia Georgevici, said: "GoldenRace is a leading sports and games provider, and we are excited to offer their products to loyal players. This not only reaffirms NetBet's commitment to offering our players the best online sports betting markets but will also provide a more satisfying and exciting customer experience."

Tassos Panagiotaros, GoldenRace's Sales Director, highlighted: "Partnering with NetBet is a great step to consolidate our brand in Europe. They are a well-established multi-jurisdictional player with an innovative motto, as well as GoldenRace. We are certain their players will enjoy our top virtual sports."

For more information contact PR@NetBet.com