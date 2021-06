Sygnum has launched regulated banking services for leading decentralised finance (DeFi) tokens, Aave, Aragon, Curve, Maker, Synthetix, Uniswap and 1inch Network.Zurich - Sygnum Bank announces today that it has launched regulated banking services for leading decentralised finance (DeFi) tokens, Aave, Aragon, Curve, Maker, Synthetix, Uniswap and 1inch Network. Sygnum Bank also adds banking services for the stablecoin, USDC. This significant expansion of Sygnum's token offering marks the first milestone in Sygnum's ambition to bridge centralised and...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...