European Start-up DUCKT to Set Sustainable Standards on the US Micromobility Market

PARIS and LONDON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After successful projects in several European cities, including large-scale cooperation with the City of Paris, DUCKT has now made a huge leap forward by entering the US. Together with the shared bikes operator JOCO, it is launching 1,100 "dock, lock and charge" stations for over 1,000 e-bikes around Manhattan, shaping micromobility standards and paving its way to global markets.

While shared e-scooters and e-bikes are flooding the streets all over the world, DUCKT is helping set sustainable standards on the US market.

"By providing docking stations that are able to charge vehicles on-the-spot while also providing security via IoT locking systems, it helps not only avoid the chaos experienced by many large cities, but also reduce the environmental impact both on our cities and the operating fleets," claims Cagri Selcuklu, CEO & co-founder of DUCKT. "E-bikes do not have to be carried away from the streets or docking stations to be charged, which reduces the energy used on logistics and CO2 emissions."

JOCO is the first shared bikes operator in New York to offer a 100% electric fleet, provided by Acton and run on the Vulog platform. It is also the first operator in NYC to base its project on cooperation with private owners "hosting" DUCKT docking stations on their property, benefiting from a new revenue stream and increasing the property value. After a successful pilot in April 2021, its presence in NYC is now expending to reach over 1000 e-bikes and 1100 stations before the end of summer.

DUCKT's "dock, lock and charge" products have been tested and verified by DEKRA, a leading independent testing, inspection, and certification organization.

"We have performed FCC/ISED certification tests on DUCKT's docking solution to ensure compliance with emissions limits," explains Bryan Mikesh, Managing Director of DEKRA Certification, Inc. "We are honoured to be DUCKT's partner as they expand their footprint in the United States."

DUCKT's solutions, adapted to private, public and mixed business models, are already present in various location around the world, including a large public-private cooperation with the City of Paris.

DUCKT is backed by EIT InnoEnergy, a public-private EU company investing in initiatives for green transition, helping achieve Europe's decarbonization goals. According to a report by EIT InnoEnergy, the micromobility market is likely to grow in Europe to 380m euro within the next six years. By 2030, they predict there will be around 30m private e-bikes and e-scooters, and around 2.7m shared vehicles.

"Sustainable micromobility infrastructure solutions are playing a key role in addressing the climate crisis," says Jakub Miler, CEO at EIT InnoEnergy CE. "As the time we have left to develop breakthrough technologies decreases, we are fully devoted to supporting companies such as DUCKT - a universal and easy-to-implement solution that may have a huge impact across the globe very quickly."

About DUCKT

DUCKT is a smart mobility startup that develops and offers docking, locking and charging infrastructure solutions for micromobility in an urban environment. DUCKT was founded with a vision to enable micromobility tools by addressing charging, security and regulatory infrastructure challenges for cities, companies and users. https://duckt.app

About DEKRA

DEKRA is one of the world's leading expert organizations. In 2020, DEKRA generated turnover totaling EUR 3.2 billion. The company employs around 44,000 people in 60 countries. With independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. https://www.dekra.com