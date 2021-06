EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 15, 2021 SHARES A total of 5,829 shares will be traded as old shares as of June 16, 2021. Identifiers of Revenio Group Corporation's share: Trading code: REG1V ISIN code: FI0009010912 Orderbook id: 24250 Number of shares: 26,681,116 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260