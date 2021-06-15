Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.06.2021
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
WKN: A2DTX8 ISIN: SE0009994445 Ticker-Symbol: 3J9A 
15.06.2021 | 11:53
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Debt instrument issued by Seamless Distribution Systems AB (publ) is admitted to trading on STO Corporate Bonds (231/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to admit 1 debt instrument issued by Seamless
Distribution Systems AB (publ) to trading with effect from 2021-06-16. Last day
of trading is set to 2024-04-26. The instrument will be admitted to trading on
STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1002255
