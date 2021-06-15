Nasdaq Riga: Suspension of trading with AS "Olainfarm" shares will take place on June 17, 2021

Nasdaq Riga decided on June 15, 2021 to suspend trading with AS "Olainfarm" (OLF1R, ISIN code: LV0000100501) shares with the start of June 17, 2021 trading session. The decision was made based on the request of the company, asking to suspend the trading in its shares due to the two extraordinary shareholders meetings scheduled to June 17, 2021 and June 18, 2021. The company requests the suspension of trading until the information on the course of extraordinary shareholders' meetings and the adopted decisions will be made public. The decision to resume trading will be announced separately. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.