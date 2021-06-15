Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
15.06.2021 | 12:17
34 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Treasury bond on STO Government Bonds (233/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following instrument with
effect from June 16, 2021. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. 

Reimbursement date: 2071-06-23
------------------------------
Last trading day: 2071-06-23 
------------------------------
ISIN code: SE0016102115    
------------------------------
Short name: RGKB 1064     
------------------------------
Trading code: RGKB_1064    
------------------------------


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.