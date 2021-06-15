Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Treasury bond on STO Government Bonds (233/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following instrument with effect from June 16, 2021. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Reimbursement date: 2071-06-23 ------------------------------ Last trading day: 2071-06-23 ------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0016102115 ------------------------------ Short name: RGKB 1064 ------------------------------ Trading code: RGKB_1064 ------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.