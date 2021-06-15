Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.06.2021
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
WKN: 870747 ISIN: US5949181045 
15.06.2021 | 13:03
Ardenna Rail-Inspector Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to Ardenna Rail-Inspector to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

HAMPTON, Va., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardenna (www.ardenna.com), a leader in image processing and machine learning software that automatically extracts objective and quantitative data from industrial inspection imagery, today announced the availability of Ardenna Rail-Inspector in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. Ardenna customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management. Customers will also be able to benefit from Rail-Inspector's reduction in maintenance downtime, increased operational efficiency and improved worker and railroad safety - all while providing a comprehensive visual and digital record of the track condition.

Drone survey of a railyard showing the location of rail gaps (blue circles) and the condition of each crosstie (good = green, bad = yellow or failed = red).

Ardenna's Rail-Inspector is a SaaS offering, only available on Azure.

"Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, Rail-Inspector will have a broader exposure to domestic and international railroad track asset owners," said David M. Patterson, Business Development Director for Ardenna.

"Through Microsoft Azure Marketplace, customers around the world can easily find, buy, and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on Azure," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "We're happy to welcome Ardenna Rail-Inspector to the growing Azure Marketplace ecosystem."

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

To learn more about Rail-Inspector please visit http://www.ardenna.com.

About Ardenna
Ardenna is the leader in image processing and machine learning software that automatically generates results from industrial inspection imagery. Ardenna's solution delivers objective and quantitative data, providing a comprehensive digital record of the infrastructure's condition. Industrial companies benefit from both the rapid turn-around of inspection results and the monitoring of asset health over time, enabling data-driven maintenance decisions that reduce costs and improve worker and operational safety. Ardenna is a division of Bihrle Applied Research Inc.

Contact
David M. Patterson
Business Development
dpatterson@ardenna.com
+1.760.613.1995 (mobile)

Ardenna logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1529981/Ardenna_introduces_Rail_Inspector.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1244434/Ardenna_Logo.jpg

