Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2021) - EyeSouth Partners, an eye care-focused management services organization and leading provider of medical and surgical eye care services, today announced the addition of industry veteran Kenneth Zongor as Chief Financial Officer. Zongor succeeds Jason Shafer, who has taken on the newly created role of Chief Development Officer.

About EyeSouth Partners



Headquartered in Atlanta, GA, EyeSouth Partners ("EyeSouth") is an eye care management services organization committed to partnering with leading physicians to build a premier network of eye care services throughout the U.S. EyeSouth's partner practices' clinical mission is to provide high quality medical and surgical specialty eye care. EyeSouth supports its affiliated practices and physician partners with strategic guidance, administrative resources, operating expertise, and capital with an absolute focus on clinical quality and a patient-first culture. EyeSouth's affiliate network consists of over 200 doctors providing medical and surgical eye care services at approximately 115 locations throughout Georgia, Texas, Louisiana, Florida, Tennessee, Ohio, Kentucky and Alabama. EyeSouth is backed by Shore Capital Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm. For more information about EyeSouth Partners, please visit www.eyesouthpartners.com.



About Shore Capital Partners



Shore Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on microcap investments within the Healthcare, Food and Beverage, Real Estate, and Business Services industries. Shore supports management partners with capital, business development expertise, and industry knowledge to accelerate growth, fund acquisitions, and generate value for shareholders. Shore targets investments in proven, successful private companies with superior management teams, stable cash flow, and significant growth potential, including organic growth and growth through industry consolidation. Shore has $1.2 billion of equity capital under management through various investment vehicles. For more information, please visit www.shorecp.com.

Contacts:

Kriste L Goad

6154409049

kg@growwithfuoco.com

Jason Shafer

jason.shafer@eyesouthpartners.com

Source: EyeSouth Partners

