Athena Global Education carves out a distinct niche for itself in the education sector

IOWA CITY, Iowa, OXFORD, England, and SHARJAH, UAE, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athena Global Education is a global education company dedicated to providing high quality education to students from around the world.

It is a subsidiary of Westford Education Group, a higher education services provider since 2009.

What makes Athena different is its investment in technology which helped it to improve the overall experience of the learner's journey with it. Athena leveraged technology to disrupt the existing models of education making it more accessible and affordable. The latest technology combined with its partnership with prestigious universities characterized by a rich legacy of hundreds of years, makes it unique in the saturated higher education sector.

This technology makes it possible for Athena to deliver all its programs online which can be accessed by students anywhere. They are flexible since students can study at their own pace. Programs are delivered through video classes. Every student is assigned a personal tutor. There are no written exams for the programs.

Affordability is a hallmark of Athena's programs. The system of payment is pay per module, pay per month and pay in instalments.

Athena has a multitude of courses developed to enhance the knowledge and critical thinking abilities of the learner and make him an expert in his domain.

Its academic programs comprise Doctoral and Master Level Degrees and Diplomas from Guglielmo Marconi University, Italy and Universidad Católica San Antonio de Murcia, Spain, accredited by the Ministries of Education of their respective countries.

Professional certification programs are offered by Chartered Management Institute, UK and other reputed professional bodies like Cambridge International Qualifications, UK and Scottish Qualifications Authority, UK.

Athena takes pride in its international community of students that has imparted a unique, eclectic culture to the institution and fostered a global outlook. Students are from over 70 countries.

"We remain steadfast in our mission to educate and empower students all over the world through our affordable online academic and professional certification courses. We are initiating steps towards implementing Artificial Intelligence and Blockchain capabilities to provide our students a holistic experience and enhance the efficiency of our operations", says Mr. Firoz Thairinil, Founder & CEO, Westford Education Group.