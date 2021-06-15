Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 15, 2021) - Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. ("VCI"), has received purchase orders for approximately $1.2 million from a southern Ontario school board. These purchase orders received during the first two weeks of June 2021 are for a range of mechanical installations to be completed. Work will be executed and invoiced over Q4 Fiscal 2021 and Q1 Fiscal 2022.

Chris Hazelton, CEO of Universal PropTech Inc., stated: "We are very pleased with our growing sales from the education sector. We continue to see school boards enhance their air handling systems and install air purification technologies to prepare for school openings In September."

Mr. Hazelton continued: "Proper air handling systems are critical to ensure a safe and sustained return to the classroom, and school boards and governments are stepping up with the budgets needed to enhance this critical infrastructure. We expect this sector to continue to be an important driver of growth over the coming months."

With June 10, 2021 announcement of additions to the Company's Advisory Board, the Company is working to expand its reach and improve relationships with the education sector in Canada, and the Company is working with suppliers and distributors to provide integrated installation services wherever possible.

About Universal PropTech Inc.

Universal PropTech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) is a leading building innovation company, selecting, integrating, deploying, and maintaining PropTech in healthy buildings. As trusted advisors, we provide holistic evidence-driven solutions and services for building developers, owners, and operators in Canada. UPI operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc. ("VCI"), a leading supplier and integrator of PropTech healthy building solutions and services. VCI is an industry leader in the acquisition and deployment of intelligent building technology, including the integration of all building systems utilizing the latest in communications technologies and standards. VCI's business focuses on digital controls and mechanical services, performance monitoring, and energy efficiency solutions.

With headquarters in Toronto, Universal PropTech Inc. has offices across Canada including, Halifax, Montreal, and Ottawa. For more information, visit www.universalproptech.com.

