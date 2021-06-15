Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Amniotics AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (305/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Amniotics AB (publ), company registration number 559024-6558, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Amniotics AB (publ), applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be July 6, 2021. Amniotics AB (publ) has 12,935,000 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: AMNI ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 16,252,074 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015961016 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 228566 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559024-6558 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Equity Rights Short name: AMNI TO 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of warrants to 1,658,537 be listed: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Terms: 1 TO 1 entitles to 1 share at a subscription price of SEK 23.50 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription period: May 5, 2022- May 19, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading day: May 17, 2022 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016101471 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 228567 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on +46756771784.