Today, 1 in 11 adults globally suffers from diabetes. According to the International Diabetes Federation, the number of people living with diabetes will increase by over 50% to 700 million people worldwide by 2045.

In the last few years, diabetes technology has made enormous progress in improving the lives of people living with diabetes. However, there is still a great unmet need for innovative technology solutions that help ease the burden of diabetes and improve the lives of people who have it. One of these unmet needs is better glucose measurement. People with diabetes are asking for methods of glucose measurement that are more convenient, less invasive and more affordable. Hence why Diabetes Center Berne (DCB) is setting this challenge.

THE TOPIC

"Can your idea change glucose measurement forever?"

BACKGROUND

DCB is looking for innovators, co-creators, scientists and members of the diabetes community from around the world to join our open call for ideas and be part of an innovative community at the forefront of diabetes technology. Whether you are a start-up, a healthcare professional, a researcher or an individual, if you have an idea or insight into how to improve the lives of people living with diabetes, DCB wants to hear from you!

SUMBISSION DEADLINE

Ideas can be submitted up until 30 June 2021 via the sign-up page: dcb-innovation-challenge.com

ABOUT DCB

The Diabetes Center Berne Foundation is a private, independent Swiss foundation, established in 2017. It helps research projects and entrepreneurial ideas to grow. Based in Switzerland, Diabetes Center Berne provides projects around the world with expertise, access to clinical research facilities and its own laboratories and workspaces, as well as financial resources. It is located at the sitem on the Insel Campus in the Swiss capital Berne. DCB works in close scientific partnership with the Department of Diabetes, Endocrinology, Clinical Nutrition and Metabolism of Bern University Hospital (UDEM), a university hospital with a stellar international reputation in the field of diabetes technology.

