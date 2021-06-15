ORYZON GENOMICS

On 11 June 2021, Oryzon presented an updated set of data from the Phase IIa ALICE trial in acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) at the virtual Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA-2021). The single-arm, open-label study enrolled newly diagnosed, elderly AML patients who were administered iadademstat in combination with standard of care chemotherapy drug azacitidine. Of the 18 evaluable patients, 15 (83%) achieved objective responses (OR). For comparison, OR rates are c 30% in AML patients treated with azacitidine monotherapy. This is now the fifth update from the ALICE trial (30 months since the start) and the maturing data are consistent with the previously released early efficacy results. Our valuation is €591m or €11.1 per share.

