Europe Data Center Colocation Market Size by Investments to Reach USD 8.21 Billion by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Europe data center colocation market report.

The Europe data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5.61% during the period 2020-2026.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

In 2020, the total number of colocation projects opened and under construction in Europe stood at over 100, with Western Europe contributing to around 70% of the projects. The availability of tax incentives in many European countries is one of the main factors fueling the growth of data centers, with most tax incentives based on economic development. Incentives focused on effective data center operations and renewable energy procurement will increase in the coming years. Data localization regulations in Europe such as the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), the Federal Act on Data Protection (FADP), the Danish Data Protection Act, and the Russian Federal Law on Personal Data are some such regulations that have led to an increase in data center demand to store data locally. The rising data center demand in Europe has prompted data center suppliers to sign M&A and joint ventures to expand their portfolios. For instance, Equinix partnered with GIC, a Singapore -based sovereign wealth fund, to invest USD 1 billion in the development of xScale data centers across Europe . The Europe market also witnessed the merger of Interxion and Digital Realty in 2020. Several new data center investors, namely, AQ Compute, Echelon Data Centres, Global Technical Realty, and Stratus DC Management, have announced multiple hyperscale investments in Europe thus aiding market growth for hyperscale colocation data centers. District heating is prominent in the Nordics and Western Europe , with over 90% of the buildings in Finland connected through district heating, and over 25,000 apartments in Sweden heated using district heating. According to the Climate Neutral Data Center Pact signed by 25 data center operators and 17 industry associations, 75% of the power supplied to data centers in Europe will be renewable or carbon-free energy by December 31, 2025 , and the objective is to reach 100% by December 31, 2030 .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, cooling systems, general construction, service type, tier standards, and geography

Competitive Landscape - 11 key vendors, 28 other vendors, and 4 new entrants

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-data-center-colocation-market

Europe Data Center Colocation - Segmentation

To overcome the challenges of VRLA batteries, vendors are introducing lithium-ion UPS solutions, Nickel Zinc, and Prussian Blue Sodium-ion batteries. In 2020, the adoption of lithium-ion UPS systems grew considerably. UPS systems were the highest contributors to market investments by adopting VRLA battery-powered systems in power infrastructure.

VRLA battery-powered UPS systems are most widely used in the data center environment and other industrial applications. The contribution from colocation providers will be high in lithium-ion UPS solutions. Vendors are continuously innovating with UPS solutions to boost efficiency and reduce cost.

Data center operators are looking for efficient solutions to reduce their CAPEX and OPEX, conserve data center space, and reduce the power consumption of cooling units. Europe experiences colder climatic conditions and will continue to use indirect evaporative coolers and air/water-side economizers.

Europe Data Center Colocation by Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Europe Data Center Colocation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS System

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Europe Data Center Colocation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units



Chiller Units



Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers



Economizers & Evaporative Coolers



Other Cooling Units

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Technique

Air-Based Cooling Technique



Liquid-Based Cooling Technique

Europe Data Center Colocation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Physical Security

DCIM

Europe Data Center Colocation by Service Type

Retail Colocation

Wholesale Colocation

Europe Data Center Colocation - Dynamics

The construction of data centers continues to grow at a substantial pace as leading data center service providers invest more than USD 1 billion in new developments and expansions. The rising demand across industries has prompted data center suppliers to sign M&A contracts to expand their portfolios. Additionally, the data center market encourages acquisitions of data centers by real estate and investment firms. This acquisition is followed by expansion, leading to strong market growth. A few of the investments will be focused on developing the data center market, with unexpected demand from current and new clients in data centers. Also, the Western Europe and Nordics data center markets are witnessing increasing investments from operators through joint ventures. For instance, Equinix partnered with GIC, a Singapore-based sovereign wealth fund, to invest USD 1 billion in the development of xScale data centers across Europe in October 2019.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Rising Adoption of Renewable Energy by Colocation Providers

Growing Procurement of Innovative UPS Batteries

Increase in Cloud Connectivity

Increasing Demand for Big Data & IoT Solutions

Europe Data Center Colocation - Geography

In 2020, the Western European colocation data center market witnessed investments in over 70 projects. The data center colocation market in Western Europe is witnessing investment contributions from both global and colocation service providers. The market will also witness the continuous adoption of cloud services among SMEs due to the heightened interest shown for the digital transformation of businesses through solutions such as IoT, big data, and artificial intelligence. The demand for smart devices, coupled with growing internet penetration, will also fuel the growth of colocation data centers and corresponding infrastructure in the region. Data centers in Western Europe are being built to support OCP rack infrastructure solutions. This is aided by the growth of ODM solutions in the market.

Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-data-center-colocation-market

Europe Data Center Colocation by Geography

Western Europe

UK



Germany



Netherlands



France



Ireland



Switzerland



Italy



Spain



Other Western European Countries

Nordic Region

Denmark



Sweden



Norway



Finland & Iceland

& Central & Eastern Europe

Russia & Czech Republic

&

Poland & Austria

&

Other Central &Eastern European Countries

Major Vendors

Aruba

CyrusOne

Colt Data Centre Services

DATA4

Digital Realty

Equinix

Global Switch

Green Mountain

NTT Global Data Centers

QTS Realty Trust

Virtus Data Centres (ST Telemedia Global Data Centres)

Other Prominent Data Center Colocation Providers

3data

Adam

AzInTelecom

Bahnhof

Bulk Infrastructure Group

China Mobile International

Dataplace

DigiPlex

EcoDataCenter

Euclyde Data Centers

DataBank

GlobalConnect

Hydro66 Holdings

Iron Mountain

KDDI

Keppel Data Centres

maincubes One

myLoc

NDC-GARBE Data Centers Europe

noris network

Orange

Penta Infra

Rostelecom

Scaleway Datacenter

Telecom Italia Sparkle

T5 Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers

WORLDSTREAM

New Entrants in Europe Colocation Market

AQ Compute

Echelon Data Centres

Global Technical Realty

Stratus DC Management

Explore our data center knowledge base profile to know more about the industry.

Read some of the top-selling reports:

Data Center Colocation Market in APAC - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

and (MENA) Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026 Western Europe and Nordic Data Center Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

and Nordic Data Center Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026 Internet Data Center Market in China and Hong Kong - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

About Arizton:

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovation and quality-driven firm, which offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients across the world. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.

We offer comprehensive market research reports on industries such as consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, and life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals and materials, IT and media, logistics and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered in generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1-312-235-2040

+1 302 469 0707

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg