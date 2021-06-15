Anzeige
Dienstag, 15.06.2021
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
15.06.2021 | 15:04
Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 15

Net Asset Values for
investment trust companies
managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited
---
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 14-June-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue661.93p
INCLUDING current year revenue665.95p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
---
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 14-June-2021
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue408.86p
INCLUDING current year revenue410.20p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
---
Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 14-June-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue236.16p
INCLUDING current year revenue236.38p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 14-June-2021
*NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue189.79p
INCLUDING current year revenue190.08p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
*An adjustment to the NAV EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue ("ex-income NAV") of +0.5p (equivalent to +24bps) has been made in relation to assets received from Invesco Income Growth Trust plc, following the Scheme of Reconstruction announced on 23 April 2021. The adjustment is to reclassify certain assets initially recognised as income, that should have been recognised as capital, resulting in the ex-income NAV being understated from 29 April 21 to 11 June 2021 (both dates inclusive). There is no impact on the NAV INCLUDING current year revenue ("cum-income NAV") from this adjustment.
---
Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 14-June-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue105.92p
INCLUDING current year revenue108.00p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 14-June-2021
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue171.85p
INCLUDING current year revenue171.85p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
---
© 2021 PR Newswire
