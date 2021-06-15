Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

---

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 14-June-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 661.93p

INCLUDING current year revenue 665.95p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

---

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 14-June-2021

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 408.86p

INCLUDING current year revenue 410.20p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

---

Invesco Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 14-June-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 236.16p

INCLUDING current year revenue 236.38p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 14-June-2021

*NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 189.79p

INCLUDING current year revenue 190.08p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

*An adjustment to the NAV EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue ("ex-income NAV") of +0.5p (equivalent to +24bps) has been made in relation to assets received from Invesco Income Growth Trust plc, following the Scheme of Reconstruction announced on 23 April 2021. The adjustment is to reclassify certain assets initially recognised as income, that should have been recognised as capital, resulting in the ex-income NAV being understated from 29 April 21 to 11 June 2021 (both dates inclusive). There is no impact on the NAV INCLUDING current year revenue ("cum-income NAV") from this adjustment.

---

Invesco Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 14-June-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 105.92p

INCLUDING current year revenue 108.00p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

---

Invesco Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 14-June-2021

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 171.85p

INCLUDING current year revenue 171.85p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596