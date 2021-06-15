The move is intended at helping the solar sector recover from the delays caused by the Covid-19 crisis. The Taiwanese government has also granted a three-month grace period for project completion.Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs has decided to maintain, unchanged, the feed-in tariffs for PV installations, after meeting with representatives of the solar sector last week. The ministry said in a statement it has also decided to grant a three-month grace period for the completion of projects under development, due to the Covid-19 crisis which has delayed construction works for many facilities. ...

