Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo to Join Russell Microcap Index

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of cloud communications, UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates, today announced that Crexendo has been included in the list of companies accepted to be joining the Russell Microcap® Index, effective June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted June 4, 2021.

Membership in the Russell Microcap® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented "We are honored to be included in the Russell Microcap index. This is recognition that our plan for growth is working. We are performing every day to increase shareholder value and have done that by staying on plan. We have been able to become cash flow positive, become profitable, organically up-list to Nasdaq, raise money in a public offering, close on a major accretive acquisition and now we have been able to combine the best of the award winning Crexendo features with the NetSapiens services allowing us to present the industry leading VIP Cloud Communications Platform for Business featuring the 100% UPTIME Service Guarantee. While we appreciate the recognition on being included in the Microcap index, we internally know this is just one more step in our continual growth."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service), call center, collaboration services, and other cloud business services that are designed to provide enterprise-class cloud services to any size business at affordable monthly rates.

About NetSapiens

NetSapiens, Inc. provides a comprehensive suite of unified communications (UC), video conferencing, Collaboration & contact center solutions to over 175+ service providers , servicing over 1.7M users around the globe. The NetSapiens platform enables our UCaaS partners to provide custom-package solutions with unprecedented levels of flexibility, profitability, and ease of use.

