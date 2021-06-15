The Great Mountain Agency Announces New Marketing Strategies that Focus on Getting Traffic Back to Businesses

The New Strategies are Designed to Help E-Commerce and Brick and Mortar Businesses Get Back on their Feet

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / The founders of The Great Mountain Agency are pleased to announce the launch of new marketing strategies that focus on getting traffic back to E-commerce and brick and mortar businesses.

To learn more about The Great Mountain Agency and how their team's background of hard work and perseverance can help take businesses to the next level with services like brand awareness, digital ads, SEO and more, please visit https://thegreatmountainagency.com/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the founders of The Great Mountain Agency know that 2020 was an exceptionally challenging year for companies of all sizes. The COVID-19 global pandemic took a toll on E-commerce and brick and mortar businesses alike, with many owners having to cut back on staff, hours of operation, product lines and more.

To help the hard-working owners of these companies get customers back to their websites and brick and mortar stores, the founders were inspired to launch some new and enhanced marketing strategies.

For example, one of the new services is designed to help companies with their social media presence, including growing their Instagram accounts. In addition to helping to control how their clients look online, the team of 20-plus specialists at The Great Mountain Agency is ready to assist in building the right social media strategies that fits their clients' goals and takes them to where they want to be.

"We can help you build a significant presence on all the big social platforms to set yourself apart from competitors," the spokesperson noted, adding that they can also assist with updating outdated business websites that are difficult to navigate.

Whether a company is strictly E-commerce or has brick and mortar locations, a user-friendly website is key to making a great first impression on potential and returning customers. Since so many business owners have been focused on keeping their doors open over the past year, they may not have had time to update their websites with new product information.

"We work with some of the best web designers and developers in the industry to bring you beautiful, professional, and highly converting websites," the spokesperson noted.

About The Great Mountain Agency:

As a full-service agency with a focus in digital marketing, The Great Mountain Agency specializes in putting their clients in front of the right audience, in the right way, and at the right time. For more information, please visit https://thegreatmountainagency.com/.

Contact:

Justin Ward

justin@thegreatmountainagency.com

774-454-9343

SOURCE: The Great Mountain Agency

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/651771/The-Great-Mountain-Agency-Announces-New-Marketing-Strategies-that-Focus-on-Getting-Traffic-Back-to-Businesses