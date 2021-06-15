Small and Midsize Businesses Can Improve the Quality of Their Press Release Content With Newswire's Expert Tips

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Newswire is an award-winning press release distribution company that's helped thousands of customers worldwide deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time.

Through a combination of the expertise of its media and marketing team and its industry-leading SaaS platform, Newswire has helped clients in a variety of industries earn valuable media mentions in publications such as Business Insider, Cheddar, Forbes, Digiday, NBC News, PR Week and many more.

Securing these earned media mentions required companies and the team at Newswire to craft compelling press releases that captured the attention of not only the media but their target audiences as well.

However, when writing a press release, there are mistakes writers commonly make, and in its Smart Start guide, Newswire shares tips on how to avoid them.

This educational resource also touches on topics such as:

How to use press release distribution to promote a business.

Understanding how to choose a newsworthy press release topic.

And more.

"You could have the best media connections in the world, but if the content of your press release is thin and uninteresting, companies won't get the traction they want," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications at Newswire. "Our experts pair their experience with our technology to help our clients reach and exceed their marketing goals."

Download the Top 10 Press Release Mistakes to Avoid Smart Start guide.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com .

Contact Information

Charlie Terenzio

Newswire | CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications

Office: 813-480-3766

Email: charlie@newswire.com

Related Images



SOURCE: Newswire

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/651604/Small-and-Midsize-Businesses-Can-Improve-the-Quality-of-Their-Press-Release-Content-With-Newswires-Expert-Tips