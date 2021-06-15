Invesco Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Select Trust plc UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU) As at close of business on 14-June-2021 *NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 189.79p INCLUDING current year revenue 190.08p The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596 *An adjustment to the NAV EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue ("ex-income NAV") of +0.5p (equivalent to +24bps) has been made in relation to assets received from Invesco Income Growth Trust plc, following the Scheme of Reconstruction announced on 23 April 2021. The adjustment is to reclassify certain assets initially recognised as income, that should have been recognised as capital, resulting in the ex-income NAV being understated from 29 April 21 to 11 June 2021 (both dates inclusive). There is no impact on the NAV INCLUDING current year revenue ("cum-income NAV") from this adjustment. ---