Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 15.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.06.2021 | 15:09
21 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Select Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 14

Invesco Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 14-June-2021

*NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue             189.79p

INCLUDING current year revenue                    190.08p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying
value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

*An adjustment to the NAV EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
("ex-income NAV") of +0.5p (equivalent to +24bps) has been made in
relation to assets received from Invesco Income Growth Trust plc,
following the Scheme of Reconstruction announced on 23 April 2021.
The adjustment is to reclassify certain assets initially recognised as
income, that should have been recognised as capital, resulting in the
ex-income NAV being understated from 29 April 21 to 11 June 2021 (both
dates inclusive). There is no impact on the NAV INCLUDING current
year revenue ("cum-income NAV") from this adjustment.

---
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.