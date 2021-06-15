9fin expands content and analytics team

Caitlin Carey and Jack David boost Covenants and ESG coverage

LONDON, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 9fin, the leading platform for intelligence on the leveraged finance markets, is pleased to announce further additions to its content and analytics team. Caitlin Carey joins as Senior Covenant Analyst while Jack David joins as ESG Analyst.

Caitlin's focus is expanding 9fin's Legals product offering. She will leverage 9fin's existing technology platform, comprehensive database of source documents and powerful search tools to broaden coverage of primary high yield and leveraged loan markets, as well as providing secondary event-driven analysis and covenant trends insights.

9fin's Legals offering already includes market-leading Legal QuickTakes, which are available to subscribers shortly after a new deal launches, and powerful tools for side-by-side and redline comparisons of covenant terms. 9fin is currently the covenant partner for the European Leveraged Finance Association.

Caitlin is a New York-qualified lawyer specializing in European high yield and leveraged finance documentation. Caitlin holds a J.D. from Harvard Law School and an LL.M. from the University of Cambridge. Before joining 9fin, she was a Senior Covenant Analyst at Covenant Review. Prior to that, she was a Senior Associate at Allen & Overy in London, where she advised issuers, sponsors and underwriters on a wide range of high yield and leveraged finance transactions.

Jack's focus will be producing independent ESG analysis and developing the ESG capabilities of the 9fin platform. Jack was most recently a Senior Associate at PwC, where he worked within ESG research and due diligence, specialising in social and governance factors.

9fin has boosted its ESG coverage to meet the growing needs of issuers, investors and advisers. 9fin already offers tags to quickly find, analyse and compare Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) instruments and news. 9fin subscribers can also access a comprehensive document database which includes ESG Framework and Second Party Opinions for ESG Issues as well as a monthly 'Sustainable Junk' Newsletter.

Steven Hunter, Co-founder and CEO of 9fin commenting on the hires said:

"We're delighted to have Caitlin and Jack join 9fin to develop our product offering. They bring a wealth of expertise at a time when ESG and covenants are at the forefront of our subscribers' minds."

For more information contact team@9fin.com



About 9fin

9fin is the faster, smarter way to find leveraged finance intelligence.

Through an AI-powered data & analytics platform 9fin centralises everything that's needed to analyse a credit or win a mandate in one place. Helping subscribers win business, outperform their peers and save time.

Product offerings include: News Alerts, Financials, Covenants, Comparables, Deal Predictions, ESG and Search.

9fin is trusted by seven of the top 10 Investment Banks, Funds managing over €52bn of High Yield AUM and award winning advisory and law firm franchises.

To find out more about 9fin's offering across the high yield, leveraged loan and distressed debt market, or to trial the 9fin platform, visit 9fin.com, follow @9finHQ on Twitter, or subscribe to 9fin's newsletter.

