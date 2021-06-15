Electric Vehicle (EV) Battery Market Is Steadily Rising Globally As Demand for Lithium Surges

FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary

PALM BEACH, FL, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, with the increasing concerns raised over the environmental impact of conventional vehicles, governments around the world are encouraging the adoption of vehicles using alternative sources of fuel. EVs are zero-emission vehicles and are gaining preference for clean public transport across countries. Lithium-ion batteries are the most common battery type used in modern electric vehicles. These batteries have higher energy density compared to lead-acid or nickel-metal hydride batteries. Their compact size makes them preferable in the automotive industry. with the increasing concerns raised over the environmental impact of conventional vehicles, governments around the world are encouraging the adoption of vehicles using alternative sources of fuel. EVs are zero-emission vehicles and are gaining preference for clean public transport across countries. Several national governments offer financial incentives, such as tax exemptions and rebates, subsidies, reduced parking/toll fees for EVs, and free charging, to encourage the adoption of EVs. Thus, globally the requirement of EV battery is gaining fast pace. A report from MarketsAndMarkets said that the global EV battery market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 25.3% from USD 27.3 billion in 2021 to USD 67.2 billion by 2025. Increasing demand of electric vehicles, improvement in battery technology, supporting government policies and regulations, and launch of new plug-in EV models are factors responsible to drive the EV battery market. Active stocks in the markets this week include Millennial Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: MLNLF) (TSX-V: ML), Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV), Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS).

The MarketsAndMarkets report said: "The European EV battery market is projected to be the fastest by 2025. Europe is estimated to account for a share of 31.0% of the global EV battery market, by volume, in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 35.3% during the forecast period. The growth of the EV battery market in the region is largely dependent on government incentives and funds as electric vehicles are currently very expensive. Countries such as Germany, France, Spain, UK, Italy, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark are considered under Europe for market analysis. The presence of OEMs such as VDL Groep (Netherlands) and AB Volvo (Sweden) offers opportunities for the growth of the EV battery market in the region. The increasingly stringent regulations related to environmental issues are propelling market players to test and develop advanced vehicles, which will further boost the market for advanced battery technologies."

Millennial Lithium Corp. (OTCQB: MLNLF) (TSX-V: ML) BREAKING NEWS:Millennial Lithium Corp. Announces Additional License Acquisitions at its Pastos Grandes Project, Argentina to Increase Holdings to 14,091 Hectares - Millennial Lithium Corp. ("Millennial" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has been successful in a recent Mining Court lottery hearing and was awarded priority rights over the areas covered by PPG 01 (formerly La Union), and PPG 03 (formerly Aguamarga 19) mining licenses ("minas"). The company has exercised those rights and the title transfer is in process. The two new minas are 968.7 hectares (ha) and 394.8 hectares respectively and increase the Company's landholdings at the Pastos Grandes Salar to approximately 14,091 hectares. The PPG 01 license is just north of the Pastos Grandes Salar and is of strategic importance to the Company for project infrastructure and as a potential supplemental source of fresh water.

Farhad Abasov, President and CEO, commented "We are very pleased to have the opportunity to expand our land position at the Pastos Grandes Salar which now totals just over 14,000 hectares. The acquisition of these licenses, particularly PPG 01, allows Millennial to continue to develop and plan our Project infrastructure and it also provides the Project with the potential to expand significantly the sources of fresh water for our processing facility. Millennial is fully engaged at Pastos Grandes with pilot plant operations continuing and discussions progressing with a number of off-takers and strategic investors."

The PPG 01 mina is strategically located, contiguous with Company's Papadopolus LXXIV mina to the west and the Company's Taba PG mina to the south. While subsequent optimization of the evaporation pond design and infrastructure system as detailed in the Company's Feasibility Study (see news release dated July 29, 2019) has moved the locations of ponds positioned over part of the PPG 01 license area, nonetheless to retain multiple development options, in 2019 the Company applied for an easement for the area. The awarding of these rights to Millennial negates the need for an easement, with potential delays, and development could proceed as necessary upon acquiring project financing and the decision to commence detailed engineering and construction. Topographically PPG 01 is relatively flat and underlain by alluvial fan material consisting primarily of sand and gravel. Geophysical studies and water-well drilling of this same fan on the adjacent Papadopolus LXXIV mina encountered significant fresh water indicating there is strong potential to encounter in PPG 01 similar water quantities and of similar quality.

The PPG 03 license is located southwest of the Pastos Grandes Salar and just north of the Pozuelos Salar. Reconnaissance investigations will begin to determine if the strategically located license warrants additional exploration.CONTINUED…. Read this and more news for Millennial Lithium at:https://www.millenniallithium.com/news/

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently announced that In the first quarter, it produced just over 180,000 vehicles and delivered nearly 185,000 vehicles. We are encouraged by the strong reception of the Model Y in China and are quickly progressing to full production capacity. The new Model S and Model X have also been exceptionally well received, with the new equipment installed and tested in Q1 and we are in the early stages of ramping production.

Our net income and cash flow results will be announced along with the rest of our financial performance when we announce Q1 earnings. Our delivery count should be viewed as slightly conservative, as we only count a car as delivered if it is transferred to the customer and all paperwork is correct. Final numbers could vary by up to 0.5% or more. Tesla vehicle deliveries represent only one measure of the company's financial performance and should not be relied on as an indicator of quarterly financial results, which depend on a variety of factors, including the cost of sales, foreign exchange movements and mix of directly leased vehicles.

NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO), a pioneer and a leading manufacturer of premium smart electric vehicles in China, recently announced that it has entered into manufacturing agreements with Jianghuai Automobile Group Co., Ltd., or JAC, and Jianglai Advanced Manufacturing Technology (Anhui) Co., Ltd., or Jianglai, regarding the joint manufacturing of NIO vehicles and related fee arrangements. JAC is a major state-owned automobile manufacturer in China that currently manufactures the NIO vehicles in delivery, including the ES8, ES6 and EC6, in the Hefei JAC-NIO manufacturing plant designed and constructed for NIO vehicles. Jianglai is a joint venture for operation management established by JAC and NIO where NIO holds 49% equity interests.

Pursuant to the joint manufacturing arrangement, from May 2021 to May 2024, JAC will continue to manufacture the ES8, ES6, EC6, ET7 and potentially other NIO models in the pipeline. In addition, JAC will expand its annual production capacity to 240,000 units (calculated based on 4,000 work hours per year) in order to meet the growing demand for NIO vehicles. NIO will be in charge of vehicle development and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing techniques, and quality management and assurance. Jianglai will be responsible for parts assembly and operation management.

Churchill Capital Corp IV (NYSE: CCIV) recently announced that Lucid Motors will go public in merger with Churchill Capital Corp IV, bolstering Lucid's vision to redefine luxury, performance and efficiency in the Sustainable Electric Vehicle Market.

Peter Rawlinson, CEO and CTO of Lucid, said, "Lucid is proud to be leading a new era of high-technology, high efficiency zero-emission transportation. Through a ground-up rethinking of how EVs are designed, our in-house-developed, race-proven technology and meticulous engineering have enabled industry-leading powertrain efficiency and new levels of performance. Lucid is going public to accelerate into the next phase of our growth as we work towards the launch of our new pure-electric luxury sedan, Lucid Air, in 2021 followed by our Gravity performance luxury SUV in 2023. Financing from the transaction will also be used to support expansion of our manufacturing facility in Arizona, which is the first greenfield purpose-built EV manufacturing facility in North America, and is already operational for pre-production builds of the Lucid Air. Scheduled to expand over three phases in the coming years, our Arizona facility is designed to be capable of producing approximately 365,000 units per year at scale. Lastly, this transaction further enables the realization of our vision to supply Lucid's advanced EV technologies to third parties such as other automotive manufacturers as well as offer energy storage solutions in the residential, commercial and utility segments."

Workhorse Group Inc.(NASDAQ: WKHS), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector, recently reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Release Updates and Highlights Were: Produced a total of 38 C-Series vehicles year-to-date, more than doubling the number produced in comparison to the combined previous three quarters; Entered into a strategic development agreement with EAVX, a subsidiary of J.B.Poindexter & Co. ("JBPCO"), a leading provider of commercial vehicle body solutions, to expand Workhorse's product line and create solutions for new customer segments; Entered into a supply agreement with Coullomb Solutions, Inc. ("CSI"), the North American distributor of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited ("CATL") Commercial Vehicle Battery Systems, to provide battery systems for the Company's delivery vans starting in the second quarter of this year; Appointed Ryan Gaul as President - Commercial Vehicles, a newly created role responsible for the Company's commercial vehicles division, including its manufacturing facility in Union City, IN; and Appointed John Graber as President - Aerospace, a newly created role responsible for Workhorse's Unmanned Aerial Systems businesses. Graber brings decades of C-level experience at public and private companies engaged in the aerospace industry, where he specialized in corporate strategy, business development and M&A.

"We have had a step function improvement in production in the last month. Although we had planned to have achieved our year-to-date number of trucks produced sooner, we took the additional time to ensure that we were building top-quality vehicles for our customers while improving our production processes," said Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes. "Bottlenecks within the global supply chain and offshore shipping delays of commodity raw materials and components as well as our initial stages of production limited our capacity to produce during the first quarter. However, our vehicle production numbers in April in comparison to the last few quarters are encouraging as are the proactive steps we are taking to build our volumes and ensure consistent production."

