The solar facility is intended at reducing the country's dependency on hydropower, especially during drought periods.From pv magazine France The Tanzanian government, on 11 June, signed a €130 million loan agreement with the French Development Agency (AFD) to finance the construction of the 150 MWp solar power plant in Kishapu. Located in the Shinyanga region in northern Tanzania, the project will be implemented in two phases, between March 2022 and March 2023. According to the press release issued by the AFD, the project aims to increase the security of electricity supply and enable Tanzania's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...