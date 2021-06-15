RIMES is carbon negative as of 2021; a key pillar of its ESG strategy

RIMES Technologies, the global leader in Managed Data Services (MDS) and RegTech solutions for financial institutions, today announces that it has been certified as Carbon Neutral Plus by Carbon Footprint, an organization that helps corporates and individuals reduce their carbon footprints. By investing in a wide range of global offsetting projects, RIMES has now offset all greenhouse gas (GHG) and carbon dioxide (CO2) since its creation in 1996.

Lyndsey Higgins, Head of Business Services at RIMES comments: "Sustainable business is increasingly important to our investment management clients, our employees and other stakeholders. By offsetting our total carbon emissions, we have taken a big step forward in our broader Environmental, Social and Governance goals, which are being driven internally by our steering committee. By committing to carbon neutrality, we are ensuring that RIMES and by extension our clients are at the forefront of sustainable business and able to deliver maximum value with minimal impact on the environment."

John Buckley, Managing Director at Carbon Footprint added: "We are very proud to have been able to support RIMES in their goal to become a Carbon Neutral Organization. Even more so, we are absolutely delighted to see them setting such a commendable example in choosing to offset their lifetime emissions and achieve our Carbon Neutral Plus standard, which is the equivalent of carbon negative. We hope that more businesses follow RIMES' lead as we continue to address the challenges of climate change."

Through its work with Carbon Footprint, RIMES is supporting projects which supply clean renewable energy to the grid in Indonesia and the Philippines, provide modern efficient cooking alternatives to rural communities in India and China, and help to protect the precious Amazon Rainforest from illegal deforestation. In addition, RIMES has planted 500 trees in the UK and Kenya.

About RIMES

RIMES is an award-winning data management and regulatory technology specialist that truly understands the challenges faced by its customers. It serves over 350 asset managers, owners, servicers and banks in 45 countries including 60 of the 100 largest global asset managers by AUM and 9 of the top 10 asset servicers in the world. www.rimes.com

About Carbon Footprint Ltd.

Carbon Footprint enables organizations to reduce carbon emissions, energy, and costs whilst developing robust environmental credentials. It specializes in carbon emission assessments, LifeCycle Analysis, environmental strategy/planning, carbon/energy reduction, carbon offsetting as well as commercialization/marketing of credentials. Carbon Footprint Ltd. holds ISO14001 and also operates a quality management system to ISO9001. www.carbonfootprint.com

