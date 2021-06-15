The "Fleet Management Market in Europe 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the fleet management market in Europe and it is poised to grow by 8.78 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 17% during the forecast period.
The report on the fleet management market in Europe provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing focus on the efficient use of data to enhance fleet management and the integration of video-based safety systems in fleet management.
The fleet management market in Europe analysis includes the technology segment and geographic landscape.
The fleet management market in Europe is segmented as below:
By Technology
- Commercial telematics hardware
- Software
- Connectivity technologies
By Geographical Landscape
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Rest of Europe
This study identifies government regulations related to the use of GPS trackers as one of the prime reasons driving the fleet management market in Europe growth during the next few years.
The report on the fleet management market in Europe covers the following areas:
- Fleet management market sizing in Europe
- Fleet management market forecast in Europe
- Fleet management market industry analysis in Europe
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fleet management market vendors in Europe that include AB Volvo, ABAX UK Ltd., Astrata Group, Bridgestone Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Daimler AG, Fleet Complete, MiX Telematics International (Pty) Ltd., Trimble Inc., and Verizon Communications Inc. Also, the fleet management market analysis report in Europe includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Commercial telematics hardware Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Software Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Connectivity technologies Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Germany Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- UK Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- France Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Rest of Europe Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
