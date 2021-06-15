Bergio International, Inc.: Bergio International on Target for 5000% Gross Sales Increase in 2021

Acquisitions prove fruitful for global leader in jewelry design and manufacturing

FAIRFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Bergio International Inc. (OTC PINK:BRGO), a global leader in the jewelry design and manufacturing industry, is on track to show an estimated 5000% increase in gross sales for this year. While Bergio is set to increase their sales from the previous year, the large impact will come from the newly acquired Aphrodite's anticipating an estimated $9 million in gross sales and GearBubble with an anticipated $20 million in gross sales after their July 2, 2021, acquisition date.

Bergio purchased the Aphrodite's brand for $5 million in February and signed an official letter of intent to acquire GearBubble for $3.162 million, which is on track to close in July of this year. Aphrodite's has been fully funded and funds for GearBubble are currently available and ready for the official purchase of its assets. These two recent acquisitions, along with Bergio sales, are projected to bring in approximately $30 million in gross sales for 2021. Subsequently, in 2022, it will be the first that all three brands show revenue for the entire year together after implementing vertical integration which is expected to further improve the bottom line.

Aphrodite's is an impressively fast-growing e-tailor for jewelry. The company had $31 million in sales in 3.5 years, which includes $10 million in sales during the pandemic in 2020. GearBubble is a B2B e-commerce fulfillment platform that assists in improving the customer purchasing experience on sites such as Amazon, Etsy, and others. It had $27 million in revenue from 2020 and was profitable. BRGO acquired Aphrodite's and GearBubble to greatly increase the bottom line, while assisting the two brands with their operations and manufacturing. Aphrodite's and GearBubble brings the most skilled tech teams that will allow Bergio to expand their ecommerce footprint and compete with the top online fine jewelry brands.

BRGO has an unwavering focus on providing all of its customers with authentic and uniquely designed jewelry. Every piece is crafted carefully and is never created with a previous piece of the company's or its competitors in mind. "All of our jewelry is made with the finest gems and stones while keeping the customer in mind," says Berge Abajian, CEO of Bergio International. "Each customer is different, so each piece of jewelry they wear should be too."

The vertical integration will not only allow increased profits, but it will also create more favorable outcomes. It will prospectively allow better quality and lower pricing on the jewelry. "We now have the greatest combination of services, and I couldn't be more excited about it," Berge says. "We cannot wait to serve our current and future customers the finest jewelry in the easiest way."

All sales figures and data are preliminary, unaudited, and are based on the information currently available to the Company through its internal daily sales reporting system. For more detailed information on third quarter revenue, an earnings report will be filed within the deadline with the SEC.

For more information on Aphrodite's, please visit https://www.aphrodites.com.

For more information on GearBubble, please visit https://www.gearbubble.com.

About Bergio International, Inc.

The Bergio brand, the primary portfolio asset, is associated with high-quality, handcrafted, and individually designed pieces with a European sensibility, Italian craftsmanship, and a bold flair for the unexpected. Established in 1995, Bergio's signature innovative design, coupled with extraordinary diamonds and precious stones, earned the company recognition as a highly sought-after purveyor of rare and exquisite treasures from around the globe. With family jewelry roots reaching back to the 1930s, founder, CEO, and designer Berge Abajian is a third-generation jeweler, blending superior knowledge in design and manufacturing to create unparalleled collections in craftsmanship and style. The Bergio brand features fine jewelry, silver fashion jewelry, bridal, couture, and leather accessories, ranging in price from $50 to $250,000. For further information, please visit www.bergio.com.

