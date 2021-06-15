Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma meldet elftes Patent an!
15.06.2021 | 16:21
American Wave Machines, Inc. announces final commissioning of PerfectSwell Shizunami

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Wave Machines, Inc. (AWM) announces that the final commissioning of PerfectSwell Shizunami (??????????PerfectSwell) will commence at the end of the month. Located in the surf town of Shizunami, Makinohara, Japan, PerfectSwell Shizunami will offer world-class competition surfing in a safe, controlled environment. The surf pool will also be available as a training platform for Olympic surfing teams.