Rising Number of Osteoporosis Cases Boosts Demand Avenues in Viscosupplementation Market, says Transparency Market Research

- Increased cases of osteoporosis in all worldwide locations and growth in research activities by players are estimated to drive the expansion of the global viscosupplementation market during 2019-2027

- On regional front, the Asia Pacific viscosupplementation market is expected to expand at promising pace in the assessment period 2019-2027

ALBANY, N.Y., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For performing the viscosupplementation process, mainly three primary injection types are used, namely, five injections, single injection, and three injections. A gel-like fluid named hyaluronic acid is injected into the joint in this procedure. The technique of viscosupplementation injection is widely employed in various health conditions such as hip osteoarthritis, hand osteoarthritis, and knee osteoarthritis. Thus, sizable growth in the number of patients with these health issues in all worldwide locations is estimated to bring extensive growth avenues in the global viscosupplementation market during the years to come.

According to a new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global viscosupplementation market is likely to expand at a promising CAGR of ~7% during the assessment period 2019 to 2027. In 2018, the market was valued at ~US$ 2.6 Bn.

Viscosupplementation Market: Key Findings

New Research Activities Focus on Offering Treatment for Hip and HandOsteoarthritis

In addition to offering treatment for knee osteoarthritis, major enterprises from the viscosupplementation market are growing focus toward providing advanced treatment options for many health issues such as hand and hip osteoarthritis. As a result, they are increasing investment toward the research and development activities.



Market Players Focus on Expansion in Asia Pacific

While North America is one of the prominent regions in the viscosupplementation market, major players in the market are growing focus toward expanding their businesses in the Asia Pacific region. Some of the key factors supporting market growth is presence of rapidly growing economies as well as presence of sizeable patient pool in this region.

Viscosupplementation Market: Growth Boosters

Remarkable growth in the cases of osteoporosis in all worldwide locations is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Moving forward, considerable increase in the older population all across the globe is projected to bring promising sales avenues in the market in the forthcoming years. In addition to this, consistent increase in the worldwide obese population is likely to boost demand avenues in the viscosupplementation market.

Major players in the global viscosupplementation market are focused on strengthening their production capabilities for the development of advanced synovial fluids that can thicken up after pressure application and which can act as shock-absorbing materials. Notable increase in the availability of synthetic products is one of the key factors fueling the expansion of the viscosupplementation market.

North America is leading region in the viscosupplementation market. The region is expected maintain its dominant position in the upcoming period on the back of growing demand for minimally invasive surgery, presence of sturdy healthcare infrastructure, and increased cases of osteoarthritis in the region. Apart from this, the market is likely to gain advantage of increased research and development activities in the region.

To sustain in the intense competitive landscape of the market, players are utilizing various strategic moves. Thus, many enterprises are seen engaged in the mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaboration activities. Moving forward, several industry leaders are increasing concentration toward strengthening their product portfolio by participating in the new product launch activities. All these activities are projected to offer fertile ground for the rapid expansion of the global viscosupplementation market in the years to follow.

Viscosupplementation Market: Well-Established Participants

The report profiles key participants working in the viscosupplementation market. Thus, the segment sheds light on many crucial factors such as financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, recent developments, company overview, and business segments of all players in this market.

The list of key players in this market includes following names:

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Sanofi

Zimmer Biomet

Seikagaku Corporation

Ferring B.V.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd,

Bioventus, Inc.

LG Chem

