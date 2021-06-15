CFI signs major basketball sponsorship deal in Jordan

DUBAI, UAE, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CFI Financial Group, an award-winning and globally regulated trading provider enabling next-generation access to the global financial markets, is raising the bar with a new set of sponsorship deals focused on Basketball in Jordan.

As CFI looks to further reinforce its presence and identity as the go-to brand for all things investing and trading, the new sponsorship represents an opportunity for the company to leverage and shadow the success of Jordan's National Basketball Team following continuous achievements that have solidified its image as a people-supported powerhouse in the region. It also reflects CFI's support for the sports community which goes hand in hand with the company's customer-centric approach.

CFI believes in the importance of having the right partners across communities, an approach that ensures benefits for all parties involved. As a leading trading provider present in Jordan, the company aims to reinforce this bond with the country by sponsoring its national team which proved to be one of the most successful in the region thus, supporting the sport in the country and helping it grow further.

As part of the new sponsorship, the team's jersey will feature the CFI name as the exclusive trading provider brand in relation to the National team and its players among other exclusives and branding rights. Furthermore, the national tournament will now be called the "CFI Premier League" as part of the deal. CFI's branding will also be present in the courts and CFI will be also supporting the women's and junior basketball teams.

Earlier this year, CFI signed a new sponsorship deal with two of the top Basketball teams in Lebanon (La Sagesse and Riyadi) while already having ongoing deals with Oliver Rowland, the famous Nissan e.dams Formula E driver, and the Nissan e.dams Formula E team itself.

The CEO of CFI Jordan, Loay Azar, commented:

"We believe that the right partner will create two-sided success. In this case, CFI's already established presence in Jordan, as well as its reputation and eminence for being a trading provider that caters and supports clients as more than just numbers, will complement the rising stars in Basketball and the prestige they have garnered through endless physical and mental efforts which have pushed them higher through the ranks. With this partnership, we would like to reinforce our successful presence in Jordan and solidify our bond with the country by supporting a successful local sport that has made all Jordanians proud as a result of the success of its national team which we will sponsor now. At the same time, we are supporting the basketball sport in general in Jordan including the women and junior teams and the national championship which now be called the "CFI Premier League".

On the sidelines of the press conference, the President of the Jordan Basketball Federation, Mr. Mohammad Alayyan, praised the keenness of the Co-Founder and Managing Director of CFI, Hisham Mansour, for supporting the march of the national team and the Federation. Alayyan pointed out: "This is an important event in the march of Jordanian basketball, especially given the difficult times that everyone experienced because of the pandemic; Mr. Hisham Mansour did not hesitate to support and sponsor basketball activities, and we have to make sure they are aware of the important role they hold and their presence as partners, especially since the moral aspect outweighs the material in sports marketing."

He added: "Sports marketing agreements should always be emphasized but this deal is a step that we greatly appreciate, and it is a successful addition to the records of the Basketball Federation. Sports marketing should prove highly beneficial to the company and the Federation and we will do our part in making sure that this partnership is fruitful for the years ahead."

The Secretary-General of the Basketball Federation, Nabeel Abu Ata, voiced his wishes to see more investments in the sport of basketball, in a way that would benefit everyone and provide stability and good financial support for the team, in addition to the support provided by the Jordan Olympic Committee. He went on to assure that: "The partnership contract with CFI highlights their well-directed interest in a successful and highly followed sport like basketball. Given their history and growth, a company such as CFI is the type of partner we seek to build a relationship with for many years."

CFI enables access to thousands of Stocks, Currencies, Commodities, Indices, and ETFs across international markets from a single interface, a powerful trading infrastructure boosted by zero commissions, ultra-competitive spreads with some products now reaching zero, and a model geared at providing low latency and fast execution, especially during fast markets. In addition, CFI provides a dedicated account manager, daily market reports, and free webinars for all experience levels.

The company serves clients across more than 100 countries and through several regulated entities around the world under the CFI Financial Group.

About CFI Financial Group

The CFI Financial Group is an award-winning global financial markets provider with over 23 years of experience, and regulated entities in London, Larnaca, Beirut, Amman, Dubai, Port Louis, and others. The group is focused on providing an unrivaled and superior trading experience to private and institutional investors with multi-asset access, personalized and dedicated support, powerful analytics and daily market analysis, and a highly advanced trading infrastructure with an expansive suite of trading platforms. For more information, please visit www.cfifinancial.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1533786/CFI.jpg